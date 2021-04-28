DA Flynn wants police trained on how to detect if a driver is high on marijuana

(WIVB) — In early April marijuana was legalized in New York State. The move left some wondering, how will marijuana legalization impact safety on the roads?

If police officers can’t see or smell marijuana when pulling someone over they can’t write the driver a ticket or make an arrest — even if they suspect that the driver is under the influence.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke during a town hall Wednesday hosted by AAA. He wants officers to be trained on how to detect if a driver is high.

“The signs that one exhibits when high on marijuana is different than alcohol. Officers need to be trained on this. It is expensive. They have to go away for four or 5 days for training,” said Flynn.

Flynn added that police departments statewide will most likely need additional funding to train officers.

If you are caught driving under the influence of marijuana you can face a DWAI charge.