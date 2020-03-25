Daemen College postpones Spring Commencement

(WIVB) As the coronavirus crisis continues, Daemen College announced Wednesday that its May graduation ceremonies will be postponed until Saturday, August 15.

” Our undergraduate ceremony will take place at noon and our graduate ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. I want to make clear to all students, that, as always, degrees will be conferred when you complete all necessary requirements academically. The commencement exercise is a “ceremonial” recognition of your degree. I know this scenario is not ideal, but we want to make sure our graduating students are honored and recognized with a first-class ceremony,” officials said in a statement.