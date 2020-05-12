Daemen College to hold virtual graduation

(WIVB)–Daemen College will hold its commencement online.



The virtual ceremony will take place on August 15. Daemen College president Doctor Gary Olson, says college officials are working hard to make sure this event will be memorable for students receiving diplomas.



“There are going to be special surprises and interactive portions. We don’t know the extent of it because so many people are working on making this a very special event.”



Doctor Olson is urging graduating students to check their school email for updates about this commencement ceremony.