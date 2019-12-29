“Dallas is Going Down Gary!” beer released at Resurgence

(WIVB)–The Resurgence Brewing Company held a special re-release party for its “Dallas is Going Down Gary” beer. Marc Miller, the man who shouted that infamous phrase was on hand to meet fans at the brewery’s Chicago Street location.

Miller says that he is still surprised that people are talking about the video. “The true emotion of who as I am as a bills fan just happened to come out. I didn’t expect it to do more than be on tv maybe. All of a sudden, the next night at 11 o’clock there’s my face. I was like wait a minute. So I don’t want to say that I hid from the public for 27 years. I think what rekindled everything was the fact that we played Dallas this year.”



Brewery officials describe the beer as a “Buffalo-style IPA.”

They say they are excited to create a beer for bills fans.