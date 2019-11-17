Dancing through a disability: Lemon Twist Gala helps inspire those with Cerebral Palsy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Make Lemon Aide for Cerebral Palsy foundation held its Lemon Twist Gala Saturday at Asbury Hall in Buffalo.

Lauren Wailer, a Western New York native, is the founder of Make Lemon Aide for Cerebral Palsy.

Walier, suffers from Cerebral Palsy herself. She used dancing as a form of physical therapy and has since won countless titles.

Wailer took to the floor with Dancing with the Stars professional Mayo Alanen at the gala, to break the idea that disabilities can stop you from reaching your dreams.

For information on how you can donate go to makelemonaide.org.

