Danny’s holds “Donate your Beer Money “fundraiser for local children’s charities

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to the coronavirus pandemic, tailgating for the Buffalo Bills is nonexistent at the moment, but two people decided to bring fans together to give back to our community.

It’s called “Donate your beer money,” and Sunday organizers hosted a donation drive at Danny’s in Orchard Park. The purpose of the campaign is to collect supplies and money to help children across our region as well as local organizations affected by the pandemic.



Organizers say it’s important to offer support, especially during hard times.



“Well, a lot of the organizations didn’t get to do their stuff. Ride for Roswell did it virtually, but not as much as they want, eleven-day powerplay didn’t get to do as much as they wanted to do,” said Sue Cycon.

Gameday protectors and police K-9s Loki and Leiche made a surprise appearance hoping to encourage more fans to come out and help. Their handler wants to make clear the dogs were not on the clock, they were just volunteering their time.