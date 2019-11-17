“Dare to Repair Cafe” held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– People had a chance to get some damaged appliances fixed for free Saturday.



The Dare to Repair Cafe was held at the Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy on Carolina street. The event started by the Tool Library and the City of Buffalo Department of Recycling two years ago.



The goal is to encourage people to fix broken items instead of throwing them away. Dozens of “fixers” were on hand to repair things like small appliances, bikes and clothing. The cafe will be held Saturday, December 14th at Southside Elementary School.