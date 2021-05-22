Darien Lake opens its gates for the season with COVID-19 safety a top priority

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opening weekend at Six Flags Darien Lake kicked off Saturday.

Per state guidelines, capacity is capped at 33%. Leaders say safety is a top priority, with temperature checks, contactless payments and increased sanitation.

Starting Saturday if you’re vaccinated — you don’t need to wear your mask at Darien Lake.

“We are so excited to be welcoming guests. Grand opening weekend. Its been a long time and we are super excited to be entertaining, all of our friends and family no,” said Six Flags Darien Lake PR and Marketing Manager, Jody Berge.

You do need to get a ticket in advance and make a reservation online.