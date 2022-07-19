GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The mystery surrounding a woman in the Town of Greece — who has been missing for more than a week — continues.

Keri Heine, 46, was last seen leaving her home on Armstrong Road in Greece in the early morning hours of July 10. Police say she was driving a 2017 blue Toyota Corolla with New York plates JKK-1273.

Keri’s daughter, Jessica Kaminsky, told News 8 she was with her mom on Saturday, July 9, for her brother’s graduation party. Jessica left the party around 5:00 p.m. to head back to Philadelphia where she lives and texted her mom Sunday, but she never got a text back.

Kaminsky says she initially thought her mom was too busy to return a message, but then got concerned when others started reaching out.

“I got a message over Facebook on Monday from one of her co-workers saying ‘You know, we haven’t heard from her — she was supposed to be at work on Sunday morning and Monday morning. We haven’t heard from her. Can you try to contact her?'” Kaminsky said.

“So I tried to call her phone. It went right to voicemail. I called my brother. He said that he hadn’t seen her and then I called my dad,” Kaminsky said. “He said he hadn’t heard from her or anything. And so my dad […] he lives in Buffalo, he immediately went to Rochester and filed a police report.”

Kaminsky said during her brother’s graduation party, nothing seemed troubling or strange about her mom there. They discussed some typical day-to-day issues, but nothing major, nor anything that stands out. In fact, Kaminsky says it’s been an exciting time for the family with her brother’s graduation and her mom helping her to plan Kaminsky’s wedding in September.

Kaminsky describes her mom as someone who will always put others before herself; a trait which makes her an incredible mother and a great nurse.

“She is one of the most caring people that I have ever met,” Kaminsky said. “And it’s not just family and friends, it’s everybody, you know. She’s a nurse. She cared so deeply for her patients.”

Greece Police are now asking for the public’s help in trying to pinpoint the time Heine left her house and which direction she was headed.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area of Armstrong Road, Denise Road, or Latta Road in Greece to check their video surveillance or security systems for signs of Keri’s car. She is believed to have departed in the 4:00 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. window on July 10.

Kaminsky’s message to friends and family living locally is to keep sharing posts on social media, keep digging, keep searching. Right now, there are no leads.

“We have pretty thoroughly searched the Rochester area but that doesn’t mean that something couldn’t turn up,” she said. “Just sharing the posts. Giving the family any kind of information, the police any kind of information that they find. And just be on the lookout for her car.”

Kaminsky also said her mother enjoys being in nature including parks, hiking trails, and beaches.

She added the family remains hopeful and wants Heine to know she is very missed and deeply loved.

Kaminsky’s father Paul sent this statement to News 4 regarding his ex-wife Heine:

“Keri is a very loving person who always put her kids first. Her children and family appreciates all the help from her friends and co-workers and we ask to keep watch for her and if you see her or her car please call the Greece Police Department. Thank you.“

Anyone with information can call Greece police at 585-581-4016.

STATEMENT FROM ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH:

“One of our own, Keri Heine, a nurse at Rochester General Hospital is still missing. We are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to please call 911 or the Greece Police Department tip line at (585) 581-4016. Tips can also be sent via email to gpdtips@greeceny.gov.”