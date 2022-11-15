(WIVB) — Months after the death of Luke Knox, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox revealed how donations from Bills Mafia will keep his brother’s legacy alive.

Dawson said his younger brother was his biggest supporter, sharing a story of the night he was drafted to the Bills.

“He was so excited he came in and gave me a big hug,” Knox said, laughing. “He accidentally side swiped me in the mouth, and I had blood all in my teeth for half the pictures.”

After Luke died this past August, it was Bills Mafia’s turn to support Dawson and his family. Fans began flooding PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative with donations – an organization close to Knox’s heart.

“One of my cousins was dealing with pediatric cancer,” he said. “Thankfully he got all the way through it, but I saw firsthand how that can affect an entire family.”

Nearly 1,000 people raised $230,000 in honor of Luke. Now, that money is going to help families near and far.

Executive director Gwen Mysiak said this will include an endowment, which will help families dealing with pediatric cancer pay for housing, utilities and medical expenses. The donations will also go toward helping with funeral expenses and therapy for those who lose a child.

“As long as there is pediatric cancer, PUNT will be heavily relied upon for this dire assistance,” Mysiak said.

The money will also help children at a hospital in the Knox family’s home of Tennessee.

Locally, Dawson’s Locker is a program that helps families with things like gas, groceries and even hospital parking vouchers. Families at a pediatric hospital in Nashville will now get the same assistance thanks to Luke’s Locker.

“There’s a lot of emotions, but gratitude is the biggest,” Knox said. “Just to see that his life has gone on past everything that’s happened, and continue to live on through the legacy that he left and how incredible he was as a human, as a brother, as a person, and now that we got Luke’s Locker going, it’s just going to keep going and going and going.”