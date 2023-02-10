BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV/WNLO – TV announced Friday that it will launch a new hour-long lifestyle show. Daytime Buffalo, hosted by Chelsea Lovell, will feature a variety of content designed to inform, educate, and engage viewers with expert insights, product and service recommendations, and real-life tips that fit their interests. The show will shine a spotlight on the organizations, businesses, and people that make Western New York a great place to live. The hour-long program will air weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB, immediately before News 4 at Four which kicks off the station’s evening news block, followed by Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and CBS primetime.

Lovell was previously part of the News 4 Wake Up! team. In her new role as Daytime Buffalo’s host, Lovell said, “I have always had a love for all things lifestyle, especially when it comes to art and entertainment! Western New York has so much to offer when it comes to food, explorations, arts, and entertainment, I can’t wait to share it all with you! There is never a dull day in the Queen City, and I am excited to showcase all that goes on.”

WIVB-TV/WNLO-TV Vice President and General Manager, Joe Abouzeid said, “We are thrilled to offer the viewers of Western New York this new local show. It’s one hour, Monday through Friday, showcasing everything that’s great about our city and region.”

The show will begin on February 20.