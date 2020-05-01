1  of  2
Coronavirus
New York schools to stay closed through remainder of academic year Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Dealing with emotional health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dr. Sourav Sengupta, assistant professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, discusses the potential psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss