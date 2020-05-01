Dealing with emotional health during the COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dr. Sourav Sengupta, assistant professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, discusses the potential psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families.
by: Luke MorettiPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dr. Sourav Sengupta, assistant professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, discusses the potential psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families.