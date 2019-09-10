DEC announces start of Arbor Day poster and artwork contests

Today is the start of the DEC’s annual State Arbor Day poster contests.

There’s two contest, one for all members of the public and one specifically for fifth-grade students.

Both contests aim to promote the immeasurable value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives.

“Trees provide so many benefits, from energy reduction and carbon sequestration, to wildlife habitat and opportunities for recreation across the state,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to join our celebration of trees with these contests and submit art or photos that depict the beauty and importance of New York’s trees.”

Winners will have their artwork replicated as either the 2020 New York State 5th Grade Arbor Day Poster or the 2020 New York State Arbor Day Original Artwork Poster.

DEC officials say the winners will be announced and honored at the annual Arbor Day celebration in Albany in April.

Fifth-grade students are asked to create an original poster depicting this year’s contest theme, “Trees Feed New York.” The contest is open to all students enrolled in fifth grade.

The DEC encourages schools to submit classes together, and homeschool students are also welcome to submit artwork.

Posters must be submitted to local DEC regional offices by December 20, to allow time for judging and printing artwork.

According to the DEC, photograph and artwork submissions for the New York State Arbor Day Original Artwork Poster on behalf of the Arbor Day Committee through December 31.

Participants must include their name, address, and where the photo was taken with submissions. Original entries must feature trees within New York State and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov.

For more information on the contest, visit the DEC’s website.