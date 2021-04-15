Decision about the Buffalo Marathon to be announced Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Organizers with the Buffalo Marathon say they will announce Monday whether this year’s race will go on as planned.

Organizers had announced Thursday was the deadline for a decision.

But, they now say they are meeting with the state health department on Monday to discuss their plans, and address any concerns the state might have.

The full marathon is set to take place on May 29 or 30.

However, the 5K kids race and Buffalo Stampede are still scheduled for next month. For people not taking part in an in-person race, a virtual event is also taking place.