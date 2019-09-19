Decision time counting down for Hamburg asphalt plant

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Hamburg Planning Board met Wednesday with executives of a company that wants to locate a new asphalt plant on Camp Road, and the board delayed any action on the plant for a month.

AL Asphalt Corporation has submitted plans to build the new plant at the site of Great Lakes Concrete, but folks in Hamburg have been opposed to the asphalt plant, for the most part, from day one, worried about its possible effects on their quality of life.

The company presented a study indicating emissions from the operation would be below allowable standards, and that the impact on traffic and property values would also be minimal, but the board and the company clashed over whether the site needs further study.

AL Asphalt officials contend the plant meets all the criteria for locating at the proposed site, but the board’s staff said building the new plant fits the criteria for “unlisted action”, which would require further study.

Town Planner Drew Reilly said the planning should move cautiously in the approval process, “We have erred on the conservative side and I don’t think anybody would argue that there are potential environmental impacts.”

But attorney Corey Auerbach, representing AL Asphalt, insists the law requires the planning board to approve the company’s application.

“If the planning board rejects the code that has been set down for them by the town, my clients certainly can pursue additional remedies, but we are confident that, based on the studies we have submitted, they will agree that we meet the standard for entitlement.”

The planning board tabled the issue until October 16, to give board members and the staff time to go over the studies AL Asphalt presented, and to decide if they want to commission a study of their own.