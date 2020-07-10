Delaware North permanently lays off about 100 workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Days after New Era Cap Co. drew the ire of elected officials for laying off one-third of the workers at its corporate headquarters, another company based in Downtown Buffalo has announced lay offs. Delaware North says about 100 full-time employees across the company will not be returning to their jobs.

Glen White, a spokesperson for the company, declined to provide a further breakdown of who was being laid off.

“The rebuilding process will take years, not months as we had originally anticipated, and we will not reach pre-pandemic employment levels anytime soon,” White said in a prepared statement, adding the coronavirus pandemic has closed or greatly affected all 200 of the concession and hospitality company’s operating locations.

All of the employees not returning to the company will be receiving severance, White said.

“Our ability to recall our employees from temporary leave has been frustratingly slow given the delays in operating unit openings and the reduced capacity and demand experienced in those locations,” he added.

Earlier this week, New Era announced it was laying off 187 workers, including 117 at its Downtown Buffalo headquarters on Delaware Ave., which coincidentally is two blocks from Delaware North’s corporate offices.

New Era’s move was heavily criticized by Senator Chuck Schumer, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“It is disappointing to hear of people being laid off by companies in our community, especially companies that have been able to benefit from the Payroll Protection Program,” Brown said on Wednesday.

The Payroll Protection Program allows businesses to apply for loans from the federal government. That loan turns into a grant if the company meets certain qualifications. U.S. Treasury records show New Era was awarded a PPP loan of between $5 million and $10 million in April.

There is no record of Delaware North receiving a PPP loan. White confirmed the company did not receive one.

