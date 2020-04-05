Delaware Park Loop to be closed to vehicles to encourage park visitors to spread out

(WIVB) -Warmer weather is causing Buffalonians to flock to Delaware Park- but to maintain social distancing, Mayor Byron Brown said that park patrons need to start spreading out.

To help parkgoers keep their distance from each other, the Delaware Park Loop is closing to vehicular traffic on Monday.

Pedestrians and bicycles will still be able to use the loop.

To help facilitate more spread-out parking, the Buffalo Zoo is allowing parkgoers to use its parking lot at the corner of Parkside and Jewett. Mayor Brown is asking people who use the zoo parking lot to consider donating to the zoo using the Buffalo Roam app by typing BUFFZOO.

The parking lot will be open during park hours, sunrise to sunset, and vehicles parked in the lot after 10 p.m. can be ticketed and towed.



Parking will also be available in the following areas:

• The Agassiz Circle Lot (corner of Parkside and Route198)

• The St. George’s Lot (near the Park’s entrance on Amherst Street)

• Crandall Drive (between Colvin and Amherst)

• Nottingham Road (between Delaware and Amherst