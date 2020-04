(WIVB) – Delta Sonic’s car washes are open for current Unlimited Members.

According to the car wash chain’s website, as of Sunday, they’re permitted to open for washes, but no towel dry option is available.

Delta Sonic says it didn’t charge Unlimited Members in April and will charge them $5 plus tax for the month on May 1.

Delta Sonic car wash hours in New York are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

