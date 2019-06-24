Democrats to face off in primary for Niagara Falls Mayor

Primary Day in New York is Tuesday, and one position in Niagara Falls hasn’t seen change in more than a decade.

Candidates running for mayor are making one last push.

Current Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster is retiring. The three people looking to take his spot are Republican Glenn Cholookian and Democrats Robert Restaino and Seth Piccirillo.

Restaino says as mayor, he would look to partner with other local governments to help build the city’s businesses, as well as clean up the city’s zoning and codes.

“Government isn’t the answer,” Restaino says. “Business people will know what they need to do once they get there. So, for me, it’s creating the environment for business, and then getting out of the way.”

Piccirillo wants to focus on the city’s neighborhoods and its residents.

He says “things like housing, community policing, very common-sense quality” are his focus.

“Things like roads, potholes, things that people can see from their doorways — we need to restore trust with citizens, that those are things that are important on top of economic development,” Piccirillo said.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face off against Cholookian, a former city councilman.

All polling locations in Niagara County will be open from Noon to 9 p.m.