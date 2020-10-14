Demonstrators call for CUOMO to reopen the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Demonstrators gathered in Niagara Square calling for Governor Cuomo to re-open the state. They stood with picket signs shouting saying the shutdown lasted long enough.

Some people circled around the area in cars. One woman told News 4 she feels like she’s being punished.

“Well I thought the whole idea was to flatten the curve, which we did some time ago, and we’re still being told we need to stay home and I think it’s just unnecessary.”

The woman went on to say she feels like the governor is violating the first amendment by continuing the shutdown.