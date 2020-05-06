Department of Labor says many are missing key step to getting unemployment money in their pocket

As millions of New Yorkers are waiting for their unemployment benefits, the state’s Department of Labor says many are missing a key step to getting that money in their pocket.

Thousands of New Yorkers are reporting that their claims have been approved but they have yet to see that money in their account.

State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon says that could be because people are not certifying their claims each week.

This is a requirement by the federal government which confirms that a person was unemployed for all or even just part of the previous week and that they’re willing and able to work.

It applies to both the traditional unemployment benefits and the pandemic unemployment insurance.

Currently people can only submit backdated certifications over the phone – but now they’ll be able to submit previous weeks certifications online.

The Department of Labor will email people will missing certification and send them a form to be verified.

Anyone without an email will receive a phone call from a representative.