Department of Public Works prepares roads and plows for winter storm

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow crews have been getting ready for this next winter storm since Monday afternoon, by salting and treating the roads.

The Department of Public Works is sending out 35 trucks to keep the roads clear. If need be, they tell News 4 they can increase the fleet to 40 trucks. The salt barns are also filled- after a delivery Monday afternoon replenished their inventory. The DPW says they are not anticipating any issues with the Skyway or the Waterfront, like our last winter storm.

“At this point I think this is a pretty standard snow event,” said DPW Commissioner Michael Finn. “There’s nothing specific that we’re seeing with this snow event. It’s going to be pretty wide spread across the region really…so we’re preparing accordingly.”

DPW is asking drivers not to crowd the plows , and to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to drive.