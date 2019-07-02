Depew man charged with vehicular assault following Thruway crash on Sunday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Police are investigating an accident on the I-90 in the town of West Seneca that happened Sunday.

A preliminary investigation showed 52-year-old Julie Armitage of East Aurora’s vehicle was disabled on the shoulder of the I-90 westbound. While Armitage’s car was disabled, 33-year-old Anthony Meyers of Depew, drove onto the shoulder and struck her car causing substantial damage to both.

Police say they found Meyers to be intoxicated and he had a suspended license.

While in custody, police determined Meyers BAC was .25%.

Meyers had two prior DWI convictions within the last ten years. Police charged him with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated DWI, DWI, and aggravated unlicensed operation.

He is being held on $5,000 cash and $10,000 bond at the Erie County Holding Center after he was arraigned in Town of West Seneca Court.

Meyers will return to court this evening.

Armitage remains at ECMC for serious injury. Police say there is no further word on her condition at this time.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.