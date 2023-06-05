DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew teenager and his family are picking up the pieces after a Vehicle fire destroyed much of his lawn care business.

Caden Beyer thought high school graduation would be the biggest thing on his mind, but now he’s worried about keeping his business alive.

“He’s like mom, the house is melting, the house is melting,” said Kym Beyer, Caden’s mother. “I didn’t know what I was going to walk into. I just know that my heart was breaking for Caden.”

The 17-year-old’s SUV became an inferno in a matter of seconds.

He believes the fire started because of a malfunction with the vehicle’s heated seats.

“I realized I forgot my wallet in my car after I was home for a little bit,” Caden told News 4. “And I just opened my driver’s door and my seat was on fire.”

Caden tried to put out the raging flames with a garden hose

But, it wasn’t enough as he watched his SUV become a charred shell.

He ran his growing lawn care business using that Jeep.

“I bought a little homemade trailer and keep growing and growing,” Caden added. “And once I got my license, I saved up to buy a bigger car, bigger trailer, better equipment. All that kind of stuff.”

Caden upgraded to a professional lawn mower just two weeks ago. Now, it sits damaged next to a second mower he says is a total loss. And smiling through the heartbreak, Caden’s parents are trying to help him get back up and running.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind kid, said Mike Beyer, Caden’s father. “I’m not just saying that because he’s my kid. They don’t make ’em like that anymore. At 17 years old, he’s so independent, does everything on his own and everyone just loves him. He’s a great kid, a hard worker and he’s worked his whole life which he’s only 17.”

While he works to get his business firing on all cylinders again, the Western New York lawn care community is lending a hand.

“Other landscapers and companies have been reaching out to me offering equipment that I can borrow until I get back up on my feet,” Caden said. “And I got a trailer coming that I can use and my dad is gonna allow me to use his vehicle.”

Even more community support has poured in online through a GoFundMe Caden’s sister started.

“He is such a hard worker, and I wanted to help anyone I could get the message out to other people,” said Courtney Sieg, Caden’s sister.

For more information about Caden’s Lawn Care LLC fundraiser, click here.