TOWN OF WILSON, N.Y (WIVB)- Niagara County Deputies are investigating a deadly car crash.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday in the town of Wilson. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the car hit a tree on Nelson Road.



Crews took the only person in the car to the hospital where the driver later died.



No other details have been released. We will update this article when we have more information.