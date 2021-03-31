Developers look to move ahead with South Buffalo ‘cannabis campus’

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Now that adult-use recreational marijuana is legal in New York State, plans to put a 70-acre ‘cannabis campus’ in South Buffalo are moving forward.

The multi-million dollar project has been in the works for years, and developers say Wednesday’s ‘landmark legislation’ will have an immediate impact on millions of New Yorkers.

“We are proposing a fully comprehensive cannabis campus at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park,” said CEO of Zephyr Partners, Brad Termini. “We envision that [it will have] multiple private cannabis companies operating there, cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis.”

Termini said he would also like to use part of the site as a space for research and education on cannabis. This is also expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

“There’s a lot to be determined based on how the regulations play out; but full build-out we’re talking somewhere between 500 and 1,000 jobs,” Termini said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he’s hopeful to see revenue from legal sales of marijuana benefit the city, and that this legislation will help Zephyr’s project get off the ground.

“That project that has been on hold for several years will move forward,” he said Wednesday.

But without clear guidance from the state just yet, Termini said there isn’t a set timeline for this cannabis campus.

“Unfortunately we’re not really in control of the timeline; we have to go lockstep with the state,” he explained. “So we will be ready to start as soon as the State of New York allows us to.”

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.