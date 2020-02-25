Developers propose massive distribution center for Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new Amazon distribution center is one step closer to coming to Grand Island. News 4 broke the news back in November that developers bought land there.

We’ve now learned that plans for that center have been put in motion. The proposal filed Friday doesn’t name amazon, instead it proposes a plan for “an e-commerce storage and distribution facility.”

The Grand Island supervisor tells News 4 the town has received an application for development at 2780 Long Road. The application comes from TC Buffalo Development, but it did not say what company.

Sources told News 4 back in November that developers in Buffalo finalized a deal back then with Amazon for a facility on Grand Island. Those sources said the land buy was for a distribution center.

News 4 has learned Tuesday that the proposed facility would be more 800,000 square feet and that the project is expected to provide at least 1,000 new jobs.

The attorneys for TC Buffalo will introduce the project to the Town Board on Monday at 6 p.m. The proposal will be discussed during the board meeting at 8 p.m.