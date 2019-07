BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kids in Buffalo have a unique opportunity to turn their dream playground into a reality.

Children will help design a new playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It will help create a safe place for kids to play.

On Tuesday, July 2, inside the Cummings Room at the Buffalo Museum of Science, developers will take ideas from drawings to incorporate them into the designs.

The drawing portion starts at 4:30 p.m. with a planning meeting at 5:30.