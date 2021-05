BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A mother and daughter who were shot and killed in their North Buffalo home Thursday are being remembered by their friends and family.

Megan Wisniewski, 27, and Margie Ramos, 63, were killed in what Buffalo Police have described as a domestic incident. When officers arrived on scene at the Layer Avenue home just before 6 a.m., they found the two women dead from gunshot wounds.