Buffalo Diocese releasing new policies for how it handles sex abuse claims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Diocese of Buffalo has published an Adult Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures and a new Code of Pastoral Conduct for Clergy for how it handles sex abuse at the hands of clergy.

It details new consequences for credible allegations

Bishop Malone says both are effective immediately and states the diocese is one of the first in the US to promote policies for adult misconduct.

These policies come almost a month after Matthew Bojanowski stepped down from Christ the King Seminary.

Bojanowski says he was sexually harassed by Father Jeffrey Nowak and his claims weren’t properly addressed.

According to the diocese, an Adult Sexual Misconduct Task Force began work in December last year.

This task force was established to develop policies and procedures when assessing and responding to sexual misconduct allegations by adults against bishops, priests, deacons, religious, seminarians, and lay ecclesial ministers.

Ensuring the diocesan policies for adult misconduct complement the existing diocesan policy on child sexual abuse was another duty of the Adult Sexual Misconduct Task Force, Malone says.