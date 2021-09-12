Disappointed Buffalo Bills fans keep hopes high that the team will turn things around this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unlike most of last season, the Buffalo Bills had the Mafia by their side for this game.

70,000 strong were at Highmark Sunday to cheer on the Bills, hoping for a win — but those hopes were quickly dashed. People know it’s only just the beginning and there are still 16 games to play.

And fans say they’ll be back on the 26th for the next home game.

The county required fans and staff to mask up, regardless of vaccination status. That’s only for the indoor portions of the stadium. But some viewers tell News 4, it looked like that rule wasn’t being enforced.