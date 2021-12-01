Dispatch and O.A.R. announce Artpark show for August

From left, Benj Gershman, Jerry DePizzo, Marc Roberge, Chris Culos, and Richard On of O.A.R. perform onstage at Park City Live Day 1 on Thursday, January 16, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday, Dispatch and O.A.R. announced a co-headlining tour of North America for the summer of 2022.

The tour stops at Artpark Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., with tickets on sale Dec. 10 at noon to the general public and presales starting Dec. 6, also at noon. Tickets will range from $25 – $45 and will be available for purchase online on ticketmaster.com and at the Artpark box office, which will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

The tour will mark the first time the bands have played together and G. Love will be opening the Artpark show.

“Dispatch has always been a name on our white-board wish-list for bands we wanted to tour with,” said Jerry DePizzo, the saxophone player for O.A.R. “We both came up through the ranks and cut our teeth playing colleges and small clubs throughout the Northeast and Midwest. It’s taken a few years, but the stars have finally aligned… We should have done this a long time ago.”

More information is available www.dispatch-oar.com.