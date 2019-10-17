Dispute over Tonawanda Coke community service payments heads to Erie County Legislature

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Legislature is taking an interest in a study being conducted involving the old Tonawanda Coke site. The study is being funded by community service payments the company was ordered to make by a federal judge.

Community activists, however, have taken issue with the study and question whether it is really a benefit to the community.

The money is being used by the University at Buffalo’s Research Foundation to conduct two pieces of research, one of which focuses on the soil around the now-closed plant on River Rd.

Citizen Science Community Resources is one of the activist groups which has taken issue with the U.B. study. Jackie James-Creeden, a member of the group, attended an Erie County Legislature Legislative Affairs Committee meeting Thursday to express her frustration.

While the county doesn’t have a direct role, Legislator Kevin Hardwick said he wants to facilitate the conversation between the U.B. Research Foundation and CSCR.

“We need accountability,” James-Creeden said after the meeting. “There’s no transparency. We’ve tried to work with them. As they have said, this is not a collaboration. This is a dictatorship. We’re not standing for that.”

In March, federal probation officers determined the community service money was indeed appropriately being spent on the study. However last month, CSCR appealed to federal prosecutors, asking them to take another look at the Tonawanda Coke case.

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney James Kennedy did not respond to request for comment.

In a statement, U.B. officials responded by saying: “The University at Buffalo is firmly committed to investigating how pollution and other factors have affected the health of citizens who live and work near the former Tonawanda Coke site. Guided by scientific expertise and aided by strong community involvement, U.B. researchers are conducting a rigorous and unbiased epidemiological study. The goal is to provide members of the community and policymakers with new information to make long-term decisions that improve public health and reduce the risk of disease.”

There were no U.B. officials who spoke at the legislative meeting Thursday.

Tonawanda Coke declared for bankruptcy and shut down last year. The company’s probation, stemming from a violation of a the Clean Air Act, expired in March 2019. Prior to the expiration of the probation, U.B. was required to submit a report to probation officers twice a year, detailing how they are using the community service money.

There is now no such requirement, according to probation officials.