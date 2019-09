BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Erie County District Attorneys Office says it’s following every lead in its investigation into the death of a Town of Tonawanda mother.



Danielle Cretacci ,31, was shot and killed on Ebling Avenue a week ago.

Her 2-children were also shot but they survived.



District Attorney John fFynn says his office is working to figure out where Cretacci was in the days before she died. Her funeral is expected to take place on Thursday.