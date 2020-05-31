District Attorney John Flynn calls for accountability

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is addressing the unrest happening here and around the country.

He says one of the toughest things a district attorney has to do is to prosecute an officer because as law enforcement, they’re teammates.



But Flynn says DA’s across the nation need to hold officers for their actions.

He said it’s a problem going back more than 200-years with law enforcement not prosecuting violent crimes against black people.

“The bottom line is that we are law-enforcement need to continue what we’re doing. And what we’re doing is that we are holding those accountable who commit a crime and doing what we can to heal the divide in this country and in this community.”

Flynn says he will use his positions on the new york state and national district attorney associations to continue the conversation for his colleagues to quote “Do better.”