Dive into water-safety basics

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With beach and pool season underway, it’s a good time to go over some water-safety basics with kids.

“Western New York provides so much access to local beaches, boating, pools,” said Goldfish Swim School Regional Manager, Courtney Richardson. “So it’s so important that these families are learning all these safety skills so they have a fun safe summer.

Goldfish Swim School on Transit Road in Williamsville offers indoor swim classes, year- round. Those as young as 4 months up to 12-years-old can take a dip in the 90 degree water and learn the basics.

These classes are something the Carson family is taking advantage of. An important skill they’ve been working on is perfecting the back float, giving them a chance to take a breather if they are struggling.

They’ve also learned what to do if they were to fall in the water. “They’re either going to turn around and grab the wall behind them or they’re going to roll over on their back. What we want to do is teach them a muscle memory, for them to turn around and grab the wall behind them,” said Richardson.

Older students are also taught to tred water. “Drowning is the leading cause of injury related death in ages 1-4 which is heartbreaking,” said Richardson. “So we want to make sure that our children are learning these important safety skills and really bring attention to that.”

For parents Matt and Sarah Carson, sending their three little ones to Goldfish, provides them some peace of mind. “If something were to ever happen, she knows how to get out of the water already and she’s only 2-years-old,” said Sarah Carson.

