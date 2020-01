LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The state wants to make sure your child is safe while they ride in the car.

The DMV and the governor are holding several child seat inspections throughout the month.

The event will teach parents how to pick the best seat for their child.

The first will be held next Wednesday at the Niagara County Public Saftey training facility in Lockport. It’s from 4 to 7 p.m.