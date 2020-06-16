DMV taking online and over the phone reservations — means no standing line and reduced spread of Covid19

The Erie County Department of Motor Vehicles officially reopens Wednesday for in-person transactions, but it’s by appointment only.

Customers can go online to make an appointment or call 716-858-7450 https://www.ventusappointment.com/Booking/Booking/Index/AET0gUhx

Only four locations are opening right now they include – the Southtowns Auto Bureau in the Southgate plaza; the Northtowns Auto Bureau in the Sheridan Plaza; the Downtown Auto Bureau near the Rath building; and the Cheektowaga Auto Bureau in the Urbandale Plaza. There’s no indication on when the other locations will open.

“So when you go online, and you make that appointment, you’re going to get a reservation number, make sure you bring that reservation number with you, it’s going to make things easier,” said Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns. “We’re going to have a list but if you can bring that reservation number with you.”

Customers are required to wear a mask at all times and only the person who made the appointment is allowed inside.

Some services are still not available to the public like CDL permit testing and learner’s permit testing.

“We’re trying to get some indication from the state on when that will be, maybe that will be on Friday, maybe it will be next week, but right now, as it stands, we are not able to do any of those transactions according to New York State,” he said.