“Do Not Drink” water advisory lifted for Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Do Not Drink” advisory for the Village of Mayville’s public water supply has been lifted.

The order was originally issued earlier this month.

Water from the public water supply is now acceptable for drinking, food preparation, and household uses, a statement from the Office of the Chautauqua County Executive said Thursday morning.

Well #4- a new water source for the village- is now operational and providing clean water to village residents, the statement says.

“Water testing has confirmed Well #4 has no detectable levels of PFNA,” it adds.

The village’s water system will continue to be monitored on a weekly basis and the results will be made publicly available.