Do you have an unused, expired “Simply Certificates” voucher? NY Attorney General says customers can get an exchange or refund by Dec. 31

(WIVB) – One of the more popular gift certificates, “Simply Certificates”, has found itself on the Attorney General’s “naughty list”- and has agreed to offer customers refunds or exchanges.

However, customers have to act by Dec. 31.

The issue with the certificates was the expiration dates- they were only good for a year, even though they are valid by law for at least five years.

In its heyday, Simply Certificates were sold at kiosks in malls and shopping plazas across Western New York- but due to their one-year expiration period, they were like a lump of coal at stores and restaurants that had agreed to honor them.

“When the bill came, I gave them the certificates- when the waitress came back, she said that our certificates were expired,” said Elaine from Lockport.

The short expiration date was also the number one gripe at the Better Business Bureau, which logged nearly 30 complaints against the Pennsylvania-based issuer, Red Storm LLC.

“People put it in a drawer, forgot about it, tried to use it, tried to get the company to re-issue it, and then they were just not hearing back,” Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau said.

It turns out that the law requires a gift certificate last at least five years before the expiration sets in- and based off of a slew of complaints that were filed with the New York Attorney General, Red Storm LLC agreed to allow certificate holders to exchange their gift certificates for new ones, or a refund of face value.

McGovern says consumers should use gift certificates as soon as possible.