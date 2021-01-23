Doctors Todd and Sam Shatkin create “Avenge 66” masks

(WIVB)– While some Bills fans are starting to feel a new rivalry with the Chiefs, others have a grudge against the team that goes back a half-century.

The Bills fell to the Chiefs in the 1966 AFL Championship and lost out on the chance to go to Super Bowl One against the Packers.

Doctors Todd and Sam Shatkin are remembering that tough loss by wearing special “Avenge 66” masks to the game on Sunday.

“We not only want the buffalo bills to go out and defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, we want them to beat the Chiefs and then go on to win the Super Bowl.” Ed Rutkowski, Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation

The Shatkins have been making N95 masks for several months now.