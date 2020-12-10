Doctors weigh in on a COVID-19 vaccine timeline for small children and pregnant women

Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Thomas Russo says the goal is to get everyone vaccinated against Coronavirus.

“So, a critical group for us to go ahead and make sure it’s very safe to use in, is obviously children.”

But Russo says it could be months before trials are conducted in young children.

“So far, Pfizer Vaccine trials have been conducted on children who are sixteen and seventeen. Pfizer has also enrolled twelve-year old’s, beginning in October,” says Russo. “But that data has not been made available at this time.”



He adds, this kind of timeline is not unusual.

“The usual plans for such vaccine trials is to initially perform trials with the twelve to seventeen year old’s, and if that looks good, then move to the five to twelve year old’s and subsequently move down from there.”

Along with those who have underlying diseases, font line workers are high on the priority list for the Pfizer Vaccine.

“It’s estimated to have only 14,500 doses in Western New York. For the first round, I suspect the focus will be on healthcare providers taking care of actively infected patients.”

One group of people who are not on that first trial list is pregnant women. Doctor Russo says right now they are not being actively studied. However, there are a few cases where women who have gotten the vaccine, have later gotten pregnant.

“My understanding is that so far there hasn’t been any major safety signals, so obviously these women are going to be followed very closely.”

Russo says if everything looks good with those women, it might enable them to move forward and perform some trials on expecting mothers.

Ultimately, before moving forward, Dr. Russo says they need to collect more data.