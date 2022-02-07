Dodging potholes in Buffalo is taking a toll on some local drivers and their cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fred Morgan and his wife were driving on Dingens Street near Cambria Street over the weekend when they ran over a seven-foot-wide hole in the road.

“My insurance agent said it’s like a swimming pool,” said Morgan, who said the hole caused two flat tires and cost him more than $1,000. “It’s not a pothole, it is more of a sinkhole-pothole. And on top of that, it has a water drain sticking up, which most likely complicates things.”

The hole Morgan hit was about five inches deep.

“Obviously, it’s a hazard,” said passerby David Farinacci. “If people see it at the last minute, they’re going to try to go around it and they could run into another car.”

“I hope someone comes and fixes it soon,” said area resident Tanya Spencer. “There’s going to be a lot of cars that will be damaged because of that for sure.”

Officials with the City of Buffalo said they will fix it as soon as possible.

They also said this particular hole isn’t a technically a pothole. It’s a hole or damage caused by repairs to the water main. A patch was put on the area, then the patch settled due to the cold weather.

As far as other damage or potholes in the city, officials say they have crews that work to address those issues every day. To report a pothole, call 311.