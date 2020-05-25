Dog daycare reopens with new safety procedures

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s the first day back for employees at a Joyful Dog in Kenmore.



The dog daycare center shut down for two months amid the pandemic. Owner Karen Delbert says dog owners will notice a lot of changes to keep everyone safe. For example, owners aren’t allowed in the building.

“Now we have the curbside pick up and drop-offs where clients just pull up, we take a slip lead, we get the dog out so there’s no contact.”

Owners are also asked to remove their dogs collars and leashes before they’re dropped off.

“The main concern about the collars and leashes are the metal parts where the covid-19 can really stay on that for a while,” Delbert said.

Delbert says all employees wear a mask and they’ve installed new handwashing stations.

She says much of their records are also digitized and there is still an attendant with the dogs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

She says the changes will take some getting used to for everyone, but hopes people and their four-legged friends are patient. .”



“It’s really important for everyone to remember that everybody is adjusting so like I’m adjusting, the clients are adjusting and I think everybody is trying to do their best.”

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.