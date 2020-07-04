Dog found wrapped in blanket outside A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)-A local animal rescue says a young dog is lucky to be alive after someone abandoned it outside, covered in a thick blanket.



Chris Wiehe of A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue says when she arrived at the shelter at 8 a.m. Friday, a chihuahua mix was in a cage, outside the front door. Shelter volunteers are calling the approximately 1-year-old dog “Indy.”



A veterinarian says she’s healthy, is getting her shots and will be spayed soon. Although this story has a happy ending, Wiehe warns it might not have been.



“If we had come in at 10 a.m. like we usually do, this dog might have been dead because it was already very hot at 8 o’clock, and then to be covered up in this blanket with no air holes for anything to get it. I also, I keep saying, and I’m not trying to shame anybody, but you need to be responsible for your pet. “



Indy will be with a foster and then put up for adoption through a purr-fect fit.

Anyone interested in her, any of their cats, or would like to help out the rescue, which has an Amazon wish list, you can check out their Facebook page.