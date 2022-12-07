BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Longtime News 4 anchor Don Postles shared another health update with the Buffalo community Wednesday evening.

Don revealed in October that he was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his face. He said the trauma from the surgery was affecting some of the nerves in his face, but was working to return to the air.

“I’m coming along great,” Don said Wednesday. “My incision is healing and I’m only waiting for one lower facial nerve to regenerate.”

Don said in October that doctors believed “they got it all” and neither chemotherapy nor radiation would be needed. A Facebook post about the news received more than 500 well-wishes.

“I want to thank you for all your letters, your prayers and your well-wishes,” Don said Wednesday. “I wish you a happy holiday season, a Merry Christmas, and a happy and healthy new year. I’ll see you soon.”