Donating plasma “almost an obligation” for coronavirus survivor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Greg Emminger is used to giving. He regularly donates his platelets. But on Thursday, he walked into Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Research Studies Center to donate his plasma. Because Emminger is a coronavirus survivor, his plasma contains antibodies which may neutralize the coronavirus.

“If you can help someone else to get through this or to survive, I think it’s almost an obligation,” Emminger said.

The Niagara County man is one of thousands of Western New Yorkers who know first-hand what the virus can do the the human body. Emminger had fluid in his lungs, was dehydrated, and even spent some time in the hospital.

“It was a humbling experience,” he said. “When you’re told to drive to the hospital and you do it by yourself, your mind starts to really think, ‘What happens? Am I ever going to get out of here?'”

Since mid-April, Roswell Park has been asking survivors like Emminger to donate their plasma. The program is authorized by the FDA, and coordinated nationwide by the Mayo Clinic.

On April 21st, Dr. Candace Johnson, Roswell Park’s President and CEO, said they had more than 20 donors as of that day.

“They do see some positive results in those studies,” Johnson said back then.

“If I could write a check to help the cause, I would do it,” said Emminger, who would like to donate his plasma weekly. “But what I can do is share my plasma because that will impact other people, certainly people who are in more serious condition.

“You’re going in here and potentially saving one, two, three, four lives. I can’t think of a greater reward for having come through the 17 or 18 days of misery I went through.”

