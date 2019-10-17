Double jeopardy still applies to Collins case if he’s pardoned, despite new state law

NEW YORK (WIVB) – Former Rep. Chris Collins could not be charged with any New York State crimes in his insider trading case, even if he were to be pardoned on the federal charges he pleaded guilty to, according to legal experts.

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law that closes the state’s double jeopardy rules, and gives state prosecutors a chance to prosecute individuals who have been pardoned by the president.

Attorney and News 4 legal analyst Terry Connors says the law cannot be used against Collins.

“The former congressman has already entered a plea of guilty,” Connors said. “You cannot implement legislation to look retroactively to what has occurred. It would be a constitutional violation.”

Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI on October 1st, 15 days before Cuomo signed the law. The former congressman admitted he gave his son an inside tip about a drug trial. Collins is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Manhattan on January 17th.

He was the first congressperson to endorse President Donald Trump when he ran for office, leading many to believe the president may consider a pardon.

“I don’t think you can deny that the motivation for this is the possibility that President Trump may pardon some individuals,” Connors pointed out, referring to those who are convicted of crimes going forward.

Even though the new state law can’t be used against Collins, Connors predicted when it is used in future cases, it will be challenged on constitutional grounds.