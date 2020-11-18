Douglas Development teams up with M&T Bank for Turkey Giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two local companies are working to help families in need this holiday season.

Douglas Development and M&T Bank announced they will donate 500 frozen turkeys to families in time for Thanksgiving.

“Like our partners at M&T Bank, Douglas Development and the team at Seneca One are committed to giving back to the community, and with the difficulties, this year has brought, helping our neighbors is more important than ever,” said Douglas Jemal, principal of Douglas Development. “

Volunteers from the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department will be on hand to help distribute the food and Billy Buffalo and Buster Bison will help celebrate the

giveaway.

Distribution starts at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at the Seneca One, 1 Seneca Street in Buffalo. Turkeys will be given on a first-come, first-get basis.

