Douglas Jemal continues campaign to save USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Developer Douglas Jemal is continuing to raise money to repair the USS The Sullivans.

He hosted a private fundraiser tonight at the Naval Park.

It’s the first official event of the Save the Sullivans campaign.

Jemal is hoping to raise a million dollars to keep the 78-year-old ship from sinking.

“Of not me – who? if not now — when? so I was fortunate enough to take the iniative to step up to the plate,” Douglas Jemal of Douglas Development.

USS The Sullivans saw action in World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War.

